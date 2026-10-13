Vizag ITI cluster first in India to get PM-SETU nod

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark milestone for technical education and vocational training, AP’s Vizag Industrial Training Institute (ITI) cluster has become the first in India to secure approval under Union Government’s Rs 60,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

Solidifying the project’s execution framework, the State government, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and steel giant ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) signed a tripartite Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) in Vizag to upgrade four government ITIs at an outlay of Rs 200 crore.

Under the agreement, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be established to oversee infrastructure upgrades, and day-to-day administration across the cluster. AM/NS India will hold a controlling 51 per cent stake in the SPV, while the State and Central government will each hold a 24.5% equity stake.

“Our primary mandate is to ensure that AP’s expanding industrial footprint generates high-value employment for youth. Alliance with AM/NS India will equip students across four government ITIs with practical, job-ready skills required by modern manufacturing employers, integrating our workforce into the State’s growth story,” HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said.