Shehnai, Kuchipudi and folk arts mark Day 4 of Vijayawada Utsav

VIJAYAWADA: The festive energy at Vijayawada Utsav Season 2 continued to build on Wednesday, with the fourth day featuring a lively mix of music, classical dance and folk arts. The evening reflected the city’s growing enthusiasm for the 10-day celebration, as performers brought the stage alive with a range of artistic presentations.

One of the highlights was a shehnai performance by women artists, whose music added a distinctive touch to the evening. Young girls followed with energetic Kuchipudi performances, displaying expressive movements, intricate footwork and impressive coordination. Their performances drew attention to the talent of the next generation of classical dancers.

Folk arts brought a different kind of energy to the celebrations. Veeranatyam added a powerful, traditional dimension to the evening, while Garagalu brought colour and movement to the stage. The Urumulu performance further enhanced the rhythmic appeal of the programme, showcasing the variety of folk traditions presented as part of the festival.

From the grace of classical dance to the vigorous energy of folk performances, the evening offered audiences a blend of artistic expression and cultural tradition. Each act brought its own character to the programme, keeping the celebrations lively as the evening progressed.

With music, dance and folk traditions sharing the same stage, the fourth day added another vibrant chapter to Vijayawada Utsav. The performances reflected the diversity of artistic forms featured at the festival, as the festive spirit continued to build across the city.