Woman held with 110 gm MDMA worth Rs 11 lakh at Vijayawada railway station

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint operation carried out by Government railway police (GRP) and EAGLE NTR district team, a 21-year-old MBA student was arrested after 110 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh, was seized from her at Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

According to GRP police, the accused identified as Yerramsetty Nagasowmya, a resident of Patamata in Vijayawada, was intercepted during a joint inspection by the EAGLE team and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel near the first foot overbridge staircase on platform No. 6. She reportedly attempted to flee after noticing the police. With the help of women police, the woman was taken her into custody.

During questioning, the police found two small packets containing 110 grams of MDMA in her bag. A preliminary test using a drug detection kit indicated substance was MDMA. Officials said the quantity exceeded the prescribed commercial quantity threshold under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, she arrived at Vijayawada aboard the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express at 11.45 pm on October 13. During interrogation, she allegedly told investigators that she had borrowed approximately Rs 1 lakh from a friend and travelled to Bengaluru to procure MDMA.

She reportedly said she intended to raise money by selling the MDMA drug to secure bail for her boyfriend, who is lodged in Chittoor jail in an MDMA case. The GRP officials registered a case under Crime No. 254/2026 under Sections of NDPS Act, 1985. Probe is on.