DGP Harish Kumar Gupta flags off ‘Fight Against Drugs’ rally in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday flagged off a national motorcycle rally with the theme ‘Fight Against Drugs’ at the state police headquarters in Mangalagiri. The rally is being organised as part of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2026, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

The rally aims to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, prevent youth from falling prey to narcotics and promote a united national campaign against drugs.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said the initiative would highlight national unity while creating awareness about the growing challenge of drug abuse. He called upon citizens and police departments across states to work together to protect the youth and achieve the goal of a drug-free India.

Gupta appreciated the awareness initiatives undertaken by the AP EAGLE (Elite Anti-Drug Group for Law Enforcement) units over the past two years. He said AP had made progress in tackling drug menace and would continue its efforts until the objective was achieved.

The rally, involving police departments from various states and central forces, including the CRPF, will begin its journey from Vijayawada on October 15 and proceed towards Suryapet, covering approximately 126 km. It will pass through Hyderabad, Humnabad, Solapur, Indapur, Pune, Mumbai, Daman and Bharuch before reaching Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

During the journey, participants will interact with students and young people to explain the need to prevent trafficking of drugs.

He also explained that EAGLE is strengthening enforcement against drug-related offences, monitoring the sale and supply of NRx medicines and opioids, and conducting awareness programmes in colleges. Officials said preventive action had been initiated against 200 persons under PITNDPS Act, 1988, since unit’s inception.