Key suspect arrested in 110 gm MDMA seizure in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: EAGLE police on Thursday arrested Bashir, the alleged key supplier in the MDMA drug seizure case reported at Vijayawada railway station where the cops arrested a woman and seized 110 grams of MDMA.

Police said Bashir had allegedly targeted college students in Vijayawada to sell MDMA. “We are questioning Bashir to know more about his network and sources of drugs from where he is obtaining,” said a police officer.

It may be recalled that a woman was arrested on Tuesday night at Vijayawada railway station in a joint operation carried out by the GRP and EAGLE teams. Police suspect that Bashir had arranged the supply of drugs from Bengaluru through Yerramsetty Nagasowmya, a 21-year-old MBA student arrested in the case.

Nagasowmya, a resident of Patamata in Vijayawada, was arrested on Wednesday during a joint inspection by GRP and EAGLE personnel near the first foot overbridge staircase on platform No. 6 of Vijayawada railway station. She attempted to flee but was apprehended.

During a search, officers found two packets containing MDMA. A test confirmed the substance as MDMA, and officials said the quantity exceeded the commercial threshold prescribed under the NDPS Act. Further probe is on.