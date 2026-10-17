Beatboxing, Kuchipudi & Kantara enthral Vijayawada Utsav audience

VIJAYAWADA: The sixth day of Vijayawada Utsav Season 2 on Friday brought a mix of beatboxing, devotional folk dance, classical performances and the dramatic energy of Kantara, offering audiences a varied cultural evening.

Gopi Manoj’s beatboxing introduced a contemporary sound to an evening otherwise rooted in dance and tradition. Using rhythm as his instrument, he brought a refreshing change of pace to the festival, presenting an art form audiences do not often associate with cultural events.

A group of schoolgirls took a different route to command attention with a cinematic folk dance dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Their energetic movements added to the performance, while their expressions brought the devotional theme alive through every gesture.

Young Kuchipudi dancers demonstrated how stories can unfold without spoken words. Through carefully executed movements and expressive abhinaya, they showcased how the classical dance form can communicate emotions and narratives through gestures and expressions alone.

The Kantara team brought a different intensity to the evening with a performance emarked by dramatic force that gave the audience goosebumps. Their act offered a striking contrast to the grace and discipline of the classical performances.

The evening moved between contrasting forms, from the beat-driven spontaneity of beatboxing to the discipline of Kuchipudi and the raw energy of Kantara.

Rather than following a single mood, Day 6 kept audiences engaged with performances that each brought something distinct to the stage.