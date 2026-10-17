Six held as AP agencies crack drug, ganja networks worth over Rs 2 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a massive crackdown on inter-state narcotics networks, Andhra Pradesh Intelligence, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence cell, EAGLE teams, and local enforcement agencies, has busted major drug and ganja trafficking rings across multiple locations, arresting six persons and seizing contraband worth over two crore rupees.
The operations were carried out following specific actionable intelligence as part of the State government’s ongoing mission to achieve a ‘Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh.’
Acting on inputs from the AP Counter Intelligence, a joint team comprising EAGLE personnel, local police, GRP, and RPF intercepted a passenger at the Vijayawada Railway Station during the intervening night of October 13 and 14.
The suspect, identified as MBA graduate Yerramsetty Naga Sowmya, was apprehended while returning from Bengaluru aboard the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. Authorities seized 110 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 11 lakh. Following her interrogation, Shaik Basheer, was held on October 14.
In a separate operation executed during the intervening night of October 14 and 15, the AP Counter Intelligence and Kurnool District Police, alongside EAGLE teams, intercepted a Hyundai Verna car at Amakathadu in Kurnool District. The occupant, Nalluri Varun Teja—a native of Rajahmundry residing in Hyderabad, was arrested after 20 grams of MDMA worth Rs 2 lakh was recovered from the vehicle.
In a third breakthrough driven by intelligence from the AP Counter Intelligence, a joint operation with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Vizag, and EAGLE teams was carried out on October 14 and 15. Authorities intercepted a Tata Eicher transport vehicle at the Turluvada Toll Plaza in Vizag. The search led to seizure of 385 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 1.925 crore.
Three smugglers, Bandu Agatarao Gangathade, Rohan Bopu Bondra, and Kiran Anil Bodare, all from Maharashtra’s Solapur, were arrested while transporting contraband from Machhkund agency area in Odisha to Shirdi, Maharashtra.