Six held as AP agencies crack drug, ganja networks worth over Rs 2 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a massive crackdown on inter-state narcotics networks, Andhra Pradesh Intelligence, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence cell, EAGLE teams, and local enforcement agencies, has busted major drug and ganja trafficking rings across multiple locations, arresting six persons and seizing contraband worth over two crore rupees.

The operations were carried out following specific actionable intelligence as part of the State government’s ongoing mission to achieve a ‘Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh.’

Acting on inputs from the AP Counter Intelligence, a joint team comprising EAGLE personnel, local police, GRP, and RPF intercepted a passenger at the Vijayawada Railway Station during the intervening night of October 13 and 14.

The suspect, identified as MBA graduate Yerramsetty Naga Sowmya, was apprehended while returning from Bengaluru aboard the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. Authorities seized 110 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 11 lakh. Following her interrogation, Shaik Basheer, was held on October 14.