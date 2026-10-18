Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna draw crowds at day 7 of Vijayawada Utsav 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm at Vijayawada Utsav Season 2.0 on Saturday, as classical dance, folk performances and film promotions marked the seventh evening of the cultural festival.

The programme opened with a Kuchipudi performance. Young dancers took the presentation a notch higher by performing while standing on pots, adding an element of balance and skill to a graceful act.

Vignesh Kartekiya and team followed with an energetic folk dance, bringing a lighter, spirited mood to the stage after the devotional intensity of other performances.

The evening also drew a star-struck crowd, with Allari Naresh, Subaraj and team arriving for a meet-and-greet to promote their upcoming project, Kanaka Durga and tollywood couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for the promotions of Ranabaali.

Their appearance added a dose of celebrity excitement to the cultural celebrations. The mix of classical dance, folk performances and film promotions kept the audience engaged despite the rain.