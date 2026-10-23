Four held for beating man to death over water bottle in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly beating a 33-year-old man to death over an attempt to steal a water bottle worth Rs 20 at Patamata in Vijayawada.

The victim, Masa Sai Kumar, a native of Telangana’s Nalgonda district, was working at a fast-food centre in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to police, Sai Kumar allegedly attempted to take a water bottle from a shop refrigerator on Donka Road on October 18. Four men allegedly assaulted him, tied him to an electric pole and continued the attack for nearly two hours. He later collapsed and died.