Vijayawada: Indrakeeladri witnesses surge of Bhavani devotees

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri and the One-Town area of Vijayawada have turned red as thousands of Bhavani devotees, dressed in red, continue to throng the temple to relinquish their Bhavani deeksha on Thursday, said the Executive Officer (EO), VK Seena Naik.

He further said the temple has distributed 39.84 lakh laddus so far, with another 3.30 lakh laddus available for devotees.

In an official release on Thursday, the temple EO VK Seena Naik said the hill shrine is reverberating with chants of “Jai Bhavani” as devotees arrive in large numbers to worship the Goddess Kanaka Durga. A total of 18.29 lakh devotees had darshan of the presiding deity till 4 pm from the starting day of Dasara festivities on October 11. “Nearly 14.84 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Dasara celebrations from October 11 to midnight on October 20. The subsequent influx of Bhavani devotees on October 21 and 22 pushed the overall footfall to 18.29 lakh. The rush is expected to continue through the night,” he said.

He further shared details that Annadanam was provided to 8.37 lakh devotees, while 4.34 lakh people received buttermilk and 6.45 lakh biscuit packets were distributed. Food packets and drinking water are being supplied continuously at queue lines and holding areas. Meals are being served at the annaprasadam complex until midnight, followed by food packet distribution during the early hours.

Medical teams have provided free outpatient services and emergency medicines to around 1.06 lakh devotees at facilities on the hill.

Naik said temple staff, police and other government departments were working in coordination to ensure smooth darshan and provide essential facilities to devotees despite the heavy rush.