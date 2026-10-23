Vijayawada: Saras Mela clocks Rs 6 crore sales in 10 days

VIJAYAWADA: The National Saras Mela in Vijayawada has generated business worth more than Rs 6 crore in the last 10 days, matching sales recorded at similar events in Delhi, District Collector G Lakshmisha said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering along with NIRD Joint Director and Saras coordinator Kataria and NRLM official Sudhir Kumar, the Collector said every Lakhpati Didi participating in the mela had a success story that reflected the strength of self-help groups.

He said it was a matter of pride that the national-level event, traditionally hosted in Delhi, was being organised outside the national capital for the first time, with support from the Union and State governments. The mela was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu and has received an overwhelming public response. Around 600 to 650 SHG stalls featuring more than 1,500 rural women entrepreneurs from across the country have been set up.

The mela, being held from October 13 to 31, is jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and AP SERP. Kataria said the India Food Court, featuring 50 food stalls, was a major attraction. Sudhir Kumar said facilities such as Welcome, Convergence, Meet and Greet, and Demo pavilions, along with a health desk, mother care room and children’s play zone, had been arranged.

Lakhpati Didis Barnali from Assam and Radhika from Telangana shared their experiences and appreciated the support extended by visitors. The Collector appealed to the public to visit the mela and encourage handicraft products.