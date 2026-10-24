NTRUHS Ruby Jubilee fete on October 26 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), the country’s first Health Sciences University, will celebrate its Ruby Jubilee on October 26 at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada ahead of completing 40 years on November 1.

Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar and Registrar Dr T Sai Sudheer announced on Friday that Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan will attend the event as the chief guest.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will also participate. Dr MK Ramesh, president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the National Medical Commission, will attend as a special invitee. The Vice-Chancellor said Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy would receive the Vice-President at the airport on behalf of Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

Recalling the university’s journey, Chandrasekhar said NTRUHS was established in 1986 through the initiative of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao to bring medical and allied health education under a dedicated university system. He said the university now has more than 580 affiliated institutions, including 38 medical colleges, 17 dental colleges, over 280 nursing colleges and about 95 physiotherapy colleges, besides AYUSH institutions.

A special souvenir chronicling the university’s four-decade journey will be released during the celebrations. More than 1,000 students, faculty and guests are expected to attend.