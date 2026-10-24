Vijayawada: Saras Mela live food court crosses Rs 1 crore sales milestone

VIJAYAWADA: The live food court at the National Saras Mela being held at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada has crossed Rs 1 crore in sales, marking a major milestone for the event. NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said the food court has become a major attraction while showcasing the entrepreneurial skills of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

A special programme was held on Friday to celebrate the achievement. The Collector felicitated SHG members.

Lakshmisha said the Mela offers visitors an opportunity to experience traditional and regional cuisines from different states at one venue. He noted that 50 live food stalls are serving a variety of delicacies, attracting large crowds.

The Mela also highlights India’s diverse cultures, traditions and food heritage, while creating business opportunities for women, he said.

Appreciating SHG members for turning their skills into enterprises, he said the event helps connect them directly with consumers and expand market access.

As part of the Mela, awareness programmes were conducted on banking services, financial management, digital marketing and online sales opportunities to promote economic empowerment of SHGs.