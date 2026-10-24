Youth take active part in local body election campaign across Krishna and NTR districts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Youth participation has emerged as a noticeable feature of the ongoing local body election campaigns across Krishna and NTR districts, with young people joining canvassing teams, visiting households and appealing to voters to support their preferred candidates. Door-to-door outreach, microphone campaigns and meetings with community elders have become prominent features of the election atmosphere.

With municipal elections scheduled for November 1, candidates and party cadre have intensified their campaigns ahead of the 5.00 PM deadline on October 30.

In NTR district, elections are being held for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Jaggayyapeta, Nandigama, Kondapalli and Tiruvuru.

In Krishna district, polling will take place for the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Pedana and Vuyyuru. Elections to Gudivada and Tadigadapa municipalities are scheduled to be held later.

Young campaigners are actively participating in election-related activities, interacting with residents and urging them to exercise their franchise in favour of the candidates they support.

Their involvement in household visits and street-level outreach has added momentum to the campaigns across the two districts.

K Manindra, a young campaign volunteer (Machilipatnam), said participating in an election campaign for the first time had given him a new experience.

“Visiting households, identifying voters, and interacting with them is giving me a new feeling. Earlier, I used to think that politics and election campaigning were not for me. However, after realising the importance of elections and their impact on local development, I decided to get involved and started participating in the campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, candidates are holding meetings with village elders, neighbourhood representatives and prominent local figures to seek their support. During these interactions, they are highlighting development plans, including improvements to civic amenities and solutions to neighbourhood-level problems.