Gade Sai Krishna case: CBI grills Krishnalanka cops and witnesses for six hours

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its probe into the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, questioning police personnel and witnesses at Krishnalanka police station for nearly six hours on Friday.

The investigation is being conducted on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The agency has registered a case over allegations of illegal confinement, custodial torture, custodial death and an attempt to conceal the body. Circle Inspector Nagaraju and six others have been named in the FIR. The allegations are yet to be established through investigation.

The CBI has invoked Sections 127(6), 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with Assistant Superintendent of Police Narendra Dev leading the probe.

During the questioning, investigators examined witnesses and police personnel, focusing on developments after Sai Krishna’s transfer from Krishnalanka police station.

The team also reportedly gathered key inputs from Special Investigation Team officials who had earlier investigated the case.

The CBI team left the police station after midnight following the prolonged inquiry.

The agency is expected to continue the probe by examining more witnesses and collecting additional evidence.