Vijayawada Mayoral contest turns multi-cornered

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA appears to be gaining momentum in the Vijayawada mayoral election, with Jana Sena candidate Vangaveeti Radha Krishna leading an aggressive campaign backed by senior TDP and NDA leaders. The entry of retired IPS officer Aluri Bala Venkateswara Rao (ABV) as an Independent candidate has added a new dimension to the contest, fuelling debate over its impact on the electoral outcome.

Initially seen as a three-cornered contest between NDA, YSRCP and ABV, the election has sparked discussion in political circles over shifting voter preferences and the prospects of the principal Opposition party.

Radha Krishna, who secured Jana Sena nomination for the mayoral post, is being backed by MP Kesineni Sivanath, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, and East MLA Gadde Rammohan, all of whom have been actively campaigning for him.

The campaign has also put the spotlight on vote transfer within the alliance. With Radha Krishna contesting on the Jana Sena’s glass tumbler symbol, NDA leaders are working to ensure support from TDP and BJP voters translates into votes for the alliance nominee.