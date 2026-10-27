200 families join TDP in presence of Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Around 200 families, including leaders from the CPM and YSRCP, joined the TDP in the presence of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh at his camp office.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh recalled his defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections in Mangalagiri by 5,300 votes after entering the constituency just 21 days before polling.

He said he spent the next five years among the people, understanding their concerns and development initiatives. Lokesh said voters elected him in the 2024 Assembly polls with a margin of 91,000 votes, enabling accelerated development works. He highlighted projects including community and Anganwadi buildings, parks, lakes, burial grounds, and temples.

He said underground drainage works worth `1,300 crore were under way and the entire constituency would be covered by 2029.

Underground drinking water, gas and power networks would also be provided.