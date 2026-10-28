Buying spree leaves Rythu Bazaars in Krishna and NTR districts empty

VIJAYAWADA: With Cyclone Arnab approaching the coast, consumers in Krishna and NTR districts rushed to Rythu Bazaars, vegetable markets and grocery stores to stock up on vegetables, provisions and cooking essentials, anticipating disruptions to normal life as the weather conditions deteriorated.
Markets witnessed increased footfall as many consumers preferred to buy essential commodities in advance, fearing that worsening weather conditions, restrictions on movement and the closure of shops could make it difficult to access daily necessities during the cyclone.
With the cyclone threat looming, authorities have advised people in both districts to remain indoors. Traders and shopkeepers have also been asked to close their establishments as part of precautionary measures, prompting residents to complete their purchases before the situation worsens.
“We came to Machilipatnam Rythu Bazaar to buy vegetables, but essential items such as tomatoes, okra and leafy greens were unavailable. It appeared that retailers had purchased most of the stock.
When we questioned the stall organisers, they said all Rythu Bazaars in Krishna district would remain closed on Wednesday. The closure of Rythu Bazaars and the approaching cyclone have together resulted in a shortage of vegetables,” said Prasad Gupta of Machilipatnam.
Vegetables, especially leafy ones, would bear the brunt as the cyclone could damage standing crops, disrupt harvesting and transportation.
The supply of perishable commodities could also be affected if transport services are disrupted and the supply chain is cut short before reaching retail outlets. Any prolonged interruption in the supply chain could result in shortages of certain vegetables and increased wastage of produce.
The rush at markets reflects growing concern among households over possible disruptions to the availability of food and other essential commodities during the cyclone. Residents are keen to ensure that they have adequate supplies at home, particularly if heavy rain and strong winds make travel difficult over the next few days.
While consumers are preparing for possible disruptions, farmers and vegetable traders are also keeping a close watch on the cyclone’s movement, as damage to crops and interruptions in transportation could affect both availability and prices in the days ahead.