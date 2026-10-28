Buying spree leaves Rythu Bazaars in Krishna and NTR districts empty

VIJAYAWADA: With Cyclone Arnab approaching the coast, consumers in Krishna and NTR districts rushed to Rythu Bazaars, vegetable markets and grocery stores to stock up on vegetables, provisions and cooking essentials, anticipating disruptions to normal life as the weather conditions deteriorated.

Markets witnessed increased footfall as many consumers preferred to buy essential commodities in advance, fearing that worsening weather conditions, restrictions on movement and the closure of shops could make it difficult to access daily necessities during the cyclone.

With the cyclone threat looming, authorities have advised people in both districts to remain indoors. Traders and shopkeepers have also been asked to close their establishments as part of precautionary measures, prompting residents to complete their purchases before the situation worsens.

“We came to Machilipatnam Rythu Bazaar to buy vegetables, but essential items such as tomatoes, okra and leafy greens were unavailable. It appeared that retailers had purchased most of the stock.