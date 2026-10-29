NTR district intensifies cyclone relief measures

VIJAYAWADA: With 313 people taking shelter in rehabilitation centres across NTR district, authorities have intensified precautionary measures to minimise risks arising from Cyclone Arnab.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said rehabilitation centres had been set up in Swarna villages and Swarna wards across the district and all basic amenities were being provided.

He directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and water, medical assistance and special care for children, senior citizens, women and people with health issues.

The Collector instructed field staff to remain alert and monitor the situation. As part of preventive measures, Town Planning teams visited Amma Kalyanamandapam, Sunnapubatti Centre, Moghalrajpuram, Chittinagar and hill areas on Wednesday and shifted residents from vulnerable houses to rehabilitation centres.

Authorities have also begun identifying and removing unsafe flex boards and hoardings that could pose a threat during strong winds. Meanwhile, under the supervision of the Horticulture Department, 15 special teams comprising 40 personnel have been deployed to identify and trim hazardous tree branches across the city. The teams are using 14 chainsaws and seven JCBs.

Officials said fallen trees and related complaints would be attended to promptly to ensure smooth public and vehicular movement.