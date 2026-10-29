Veterinary anatomy conference begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day international conference AAVACON-2026 India was inaugurated at the NTR College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram, under Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), on Wednesday.

Organised jointly as the 10th Biennial Congress of the Asian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (AAVA) and the 40th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (IAVA), the conference will conclude on October 30. The theme is “Anatomy for Life and Livelihood: Exploring Mammalian, Avian and Piscine Systems for Sustainable Biomedical Research and Livestock Advancement.”

Inaugurating the conference, chief guest Dr Pulala Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, highlighted the role of comparative anatomy in advancing veterinary and biomedical sciences, improving animal healthcare, and veterinary education.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor Prof V Vaikunta Rao, who is also the chief patron of the conference, stressed the need for stronger research collaborations and innovative approaches in anatomical research, describing the discipline as a key component of the One Health framework.