NTR Collector inspects cyclone-hit paddy fields

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Thursday inspected paddy fields damaged by Cyclone Arnab in Mallela village of Tiruvuru mandal and directed officials to take immediate measures to prevent further crop loss.

The Collector visited waterlogged fields and reviewed the extent of lodging, crop stage and the likely impact on yield and grain quality.

He instructed agriculture and revenue officials to drain stagnant water from fields on a war footing.

Stressing the need for field-level assessment, Lakshmisha said crop damage should be evaluated based on actual ground conditions and farmers’ concerns.

He called for coordinated efforts by departments to provide timely technical guidance to cultivators.

The Collector said precautions must be taken to prevent grain germination, discolouration and fungal infections in lodged paddy.

He directed officials to implement scientists’ advisories and create awareness among farmers on crop-saving measures.

Noting that timely technical support is critical during natural calamities, he asked officials to remain available in the field and extend all necessary assistance to affected farmers.