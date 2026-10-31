Fraudsters dupe woman of Rs 15.77 lakh in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A woman from Christurajupuram in Vijayawada was allegedly cheated of Rs 15.77 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her with a promise of marriage via a matrimonial website.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sameer and Umar Ali, came in contact with the woman through Shaadi.com after obtaining her details from the platform. One of them promised to marry her and gained her confidence.

Later, the accused informed her that he was sending expensive gifts from the United Kingdom. Claiming that the parcel had arrived and needed to be cleared, they demanded money towards customs charges.

Believing their claims, the woman transferred money in instalments, amounting to Rs 15,77,309. However, the promised gifts were never delivered. The accused allegedly continued to collect money on pretexts without sending parcel.

Realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached the Machavaram police and lodged a complaint. Based on it, the police began investigation.