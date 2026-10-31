NTR police hold Open House programme

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police organised an Open House programme at the Police Command and Control Hall here on Friday as part of the Police Commemoration Week celebrations.

NTR district police commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu inaugurated the programme and said the State police department was recognised as one of the best police forces in the country.

The Police Commemoration Week is observed every year from October 21 to pay tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He said the Open House programme was organised to create awareness among students and youth about the functioning of the police department, its responsibilities and the services it provides to the public. He highlighted the role of police in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and regulating traffic.

Various wings of the police department displayed weapons, vehicles, drones, CCTVs, Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras and technologies used to prevent cybercrimes.

Demonstrations were also organised on the functioning of the dog squad, AP State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF), City Security Wing, communications wing, crime scene investigation and traffic police.

The CP urged students to draw inspiration from the demonstrations and consider joining the police force in future to serve the society.