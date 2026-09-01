Vector-borne disease expert Dr Subramanyeswari given farewell

VIJAYAWADA: Praising the exemplary services rendered by Additional Director (Vector-Borne Diseases) Dr Subramanyeswari, Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu stated that her efforts played a pivotal role in controlling mosquito-borne illnesses across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at Dr YSR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada on Monday, the Commissioner highlighted Dr Subramanyeswari’s extensive state-wide field visits under the Directorate of Public Health to combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria, chikungunya, dengue, Japanese Encephalitis (JE), and melioidosis.

Colleague officials remarked that while retirement is a natural transition in professional life, the department would deeply miss her camaraderie.

Officials noted that effective containment, continuous surveillance, and proper treatment protocols remain critical in disease prevention, urging citizens to take proactive self-care measures and boost immunity.