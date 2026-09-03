Andhra Pradesh CRDA allots 37 returnable plots to Amaravati farmers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Wednesday allocated 37 returnable plots to farmers from Nekkallu, Thullur, Shakamuru, Kondamarajupalem, and Lingayapalem villages who handed over their lands for the construction of the capital city Amaravati.

The allotment was carried out through a transparent e-lottery system at the APCRDA headquarters in Rayapudi. The drive covered farmers who recently pooled their lands, as well as those seeking alternative plots due to earlier issues such as street-end alignments, pending litigation, or unacquired land encumbrances.

Following a live trial run using an online random system in the presence of participating farmers, the final e-lottery was conducted.

APCRDA Director-Lands (Capital City) KS Bhagyarekha, alongside Special Deputy Collectors, handed over provisional allotment certificates to the beneficiary farmers. In total, 37 plots, comprising 24 residential and 13 commercial plots, were distributed among 17 farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagyarekha urged the beneficiaries to complete their plot registration process at the earliest. She added that GIS staff and village surveyors have been assigned to assist farmers on-site in geographically identifying their allocated plot boundaries.