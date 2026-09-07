City gears up for second edition of Vijayawada Utsav

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the second edition of Vijayawada Utsav, with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) saying the festival would be organised on a larger and more attractive scale this year.

With annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri and Vijayawada Utsav coinciding, the city is expected to witness a major spiritual and cultural gathering. Chinni said special attention was being given to ensuring that lakhs of devotees visiting Kanaka Durga temple face no inconvenience.

Speaking to TNIE, Chinni said the arrangements were being planned in coordination with all departments, taking feedback and experiences from last year’s celebrations. Measures were being taken to regulate traffic around the Durga Temple, Kanaka Durga Flyover and major roads. Parking facilities for devotees’ vehicles and waiting areas would also be expanded. “To make the waiting period more pleasant, cultural programmes featuring local artistes would be organised at waiting centres. The programmes would cater to people of all age groups,” he said.

Chinni said Vijayawada had significance not only as a major spiritual centre but also in arts, culture, literature and cinema. The Vijayawada Utsav was conceived to showcase this cultural richness to the world. Despite rain and other challenges, the inaugural edition was successfully conducted last year, and preparations were now underway for a more extensive second edition.