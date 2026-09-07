Fire breaks out at car showroom in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A fire broke out at a Hyundai car showroom in Autonagar, triggering a brief alarm in the area on Sunday. According to preliminary information, flames erupted on upper portion of the showroom building. Upon receiving the information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The firefighting staff launched operations and worked to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the building. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not immediately known.

As Sunday was a holiday, showroom employees were not present in the building when the fire broke out. As a result, no casualties or injuries among the showroom staff were reported.

Fire officials were assessing the situation and examining the premises to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. The incident caused concern among people in the vicinity as smoke and flames were noticed from the upper portion of the building. Fire personnel continued their efforts to completely extinguish the blaze and ensure that there was no further risk. A case has been registered.