PGRS offers speedy solutions to grievances: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Sunday said that a PGRS will be held on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at Sri Pingali Venkayya Meeting Hall in the Collectorate. The Collector said the platform is aimed at providing speedy solutions to public problems.

District-level officers from various departments will participate and directly receive petitions from citizens. Lakshmisha asked petitioners to mention their name, full address, mobile number and complete details of the grievance, along with supporting documents. Those who had complained earlier should bring their old receipt for quick verification. He said people can track status via SMS updates.

Those unable to attend in person can use the 1100 toll-free call centre or register online at meekosam.ap.gov.in. Petitions will also be received at division, mandal and municipal offices.

He appealed public to utilise the opportunity, directed officials to examine every petition and take necessary action.