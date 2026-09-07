Vijayawada reels under sweltering heat in September

VIJAYAWADA: By mid-morning, Vijayawada’s streets are already warm. Fruit vendors wipe sweat from their faces, hawkers search for shade, and humidity makes the heat harder to bear. Even as the sun softens later in the day, the air remains sticky. September may promise rain, but for those working outdoors, the weather still feels like summer.
Located on the banks of the Krishna in Coastal Andhra, Vijayawada falls under the region’s subdued rainfall pattern. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a warmer-than-usual September for Andhra Pradesh, with below-normal rainfall amid El Niño conditions over the Pacific. IMD scientist Sagar said temperatures may remain uncomfortable but would not be classified as heatwaves. “It is not like the heatwaves after July. Even though the criteria are satisfied, we will not call it a heatwave,” he explained.
For Vijayawada, rain is not disappearing altogether. The IMD’s extended forecast indicates subdued rainfall in early September, with activity expected to improve later. Scattered showers may bring brief relief but not a sustained break from the heat.
Street workers say the discomfort is constant. “It’s so hot that we wait for the rains because there’s some relief when it rains. But right now, the morning feels like May or June,” said Srijata, a fruit vendor. Nitin, who works at a roadside eatery, added, “We still sweat even when it rains. It hardly rains for 30 minutes, and then it creates more humidity.” Another hawker said evenings remain sticky despite expectations of cooler air.
Doctors warn that warm nights pose health risks. Dr Pawan of Government General Hospital said hot nights disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, preventing cooling and rest. Prolonged sweating can cause electrolyte imbalances, particularly among infants, children, and the elderly.
Officials note that water points introduced by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation during summer are usually withdrawn by September. With humidity persisting, outdoor workers may need such measures extended beyond the conventional season.
For now, September showers offer only fleeting relief. With warmer days forecast and rainfall likely below normal, the demand for water, shade and rest breaks continues across Vijayawada’s streets.