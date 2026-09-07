Vijayawada reels under sweltering heat in September

VIJAYAWADA: By mid-morning, Vijayawada’s streets are already warm. Fruit vendors wipe sweat from their faces, hawkers search for shade, and humidity makes the heat harder to bear. Even as the sun softens later in the day, the air remains sticky. September may promise rain, but for those working outdoors, the weather still feels like summer.

Located on the banks of the Krishna in Coastal Andhra, Vijayawada falls under the region’s subdued rainfall pattern. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a warmer-than-usual September for Andhra Pradesh, with below-normal rainfall amid El Niño conditions over the Pacific. IMD scientist Sagar said temperatures may remain uncomfortable but would not be classified as heatwaves. “It is not like the heatwaves after July. Even though the criteria are satisfied, we will not call it a heatwave,” he explained.

For Vijayawada, rain is not disappearing altogether. The IMD’s extended forecast indicates subdued rainfall in early September, with activity expected to improve later. Scattered showers may bring brief relief but not a sustained break from the heat.