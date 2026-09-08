Land acquisition completed for 228 solar plants in Andhra Pradesh: Special Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is taking up 1,162.8 MW of feeder-level solarisation through 228 solar power plants under Component-C of the PM-KUSUM scheme, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said on Monday. The State aims to commission 109.7 MW in September and October 2026 to boost renewable power generation and ensure reliable electricity to agricultural feeders.

Vijayanand reviewed the progress of projects being implemented by APCPDCL, APEPDCL, APSPDCL and Kuppam Renewable Energy Cooperative Society (KRECS) through a video conference with DISCOM CMDs and officials. He directed DISCOMs and developers to expedite execution and commission projects within given time.

He said land acquisition had been completed for all 228 plants and directed officials to monitor civil works, equipment procurement, financial closure and statutory documentation project-wise. He called for coordination among DISCOMs, developers, NREDCAP, financial institutions and agencies.

APCPDCL is implementing 49 plants with 191.5 MW, with land acquisition completed for all projects. APEPDCL is implementing 33 plants totalling 220.3 MW, with land acquired for all and purchase orders issued for 29.

APSPDCL and KRECS account for 146 plants totalling 751 MW. Land acquisition and purchase orders have been completed for all, while civil works are progressing. About 19.9 MW is expected to be ready for charging in September. Of the 109.7 MW planned, 27 MW is scheduled for September and 82.7 MW for October.