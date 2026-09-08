Man gets life term for murdering sister-in-law in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Mahila Sessions Court in Vijayawada on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of rS 1,000 for murdering his sister-in-law in Patamata police station limits.

The convict, Bangaru Hari of Relli Colony in Patamata, was found guilty in Crime No. 71/2024 registered under Section 302 of the IPC. Judge G Rajeshwari pronounced the judgment after the prosecution established his involvement in the murder.

According to the police, the deceased, Bangaru Durga, had been living separately with her children for about three years due to differences with her husband. Hari, who was married to Durga’s younger sister, had allegedly become close to Durga. Her mother, Yarramsetti Lakshmi, reportedly warned them against relationship. Following this, Durga distanced herself from Hari, who allegedly developed a grudge against her.

On January 30, 2024, Hari allegedly entered the house when Durga was alone and slit her throat with a knife, killing her on the spot.

The then Patamata inspector DKN Mohan Reddy investigated the case and arrested Hari on February 13, 2024. Police subsequently filed a chargesheet.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses. Additional Public Prosecutor M Gnanamba conducted the prosecution, with CMS Inspector Jagadeeswara Rao, Patamata inspector Pavan Kishore and CMS staff assisting in case.