Chiranjeevi’s daughter finds place in Durga temple board

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has nominated Sushmita Konidela, daughter of Chiranjeevi Konidela, as a Special Invitee to the Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

According to the government orders, the Special Invitee will be able to offer advice to the Executive Officer (EO) and the Trust Board based on her experience and assist the temple administration during festivals, fairs and important activities.

Sushmita Konidela expressed gratitude to the State government for the nomination and said she was deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving the temple.

In a post on X, she thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy for placing their trust in her.

She said she would accept the responsibility with utmost devotion and sincerity and look forward to contributing to the temple’s activities and service of Durga Ammavaru.