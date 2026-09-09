MA&UD Secretary to showcase Andhra’s urban growth at IFAT

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar will attend the crucial IFAT India-2026 conference in Mumbai on September 9 as a distinguished guest and speaker, where he will showcase the State’s drive for urban transformation.

AP has emerged as a leading state in driving urban transformation via initiatives focused on civic reforms, sanitation, solid waste management, sustainable urban service delivery and capacity building across Urban Local Bodies.

IFAT India 2026 is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 11 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The conference’s agenda is primarily focused on strengthening India’s waste management and urban sustainability ecosystem.

AP has been a pioneering state in urban waste management and circular economy through a series of initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. Also, the monthly Swarna Andhra - Swachha Andhra campaign being conducted since January 2025 has resulted in perceptible behaviour change among citizens vis-a-vis waste management.

Andhra Pradesh’s experiences, innovations and achievements in advancing urban development, municipal governance, sustainable infrastructure and waste management initiatives will be highlighted at the conference.

Exchange of best practices, innovative approaches and practical experiences in urban management and service delivery, enriching the discussions and fostering inter-state collaboration will be significant on the conference agenda.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is organising a special session “Urban Sanitation Beyond 2027: Emerging Priorities for India’s Next Decade” during IFAT India 2026.

Suresh Kumar will be a panelist for the discussion on “Improving Municipal Service Delivery for Sustainable Sanitation”, on September 9. It will explore approaches for strengthening municipal financing, attracting investments and enhancing private sector engagement to sustain urban sanitation services.