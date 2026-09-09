Vijayawada MP accelerates development works with Rs 15 crore MPLADS

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has taken special initiative to accelerate development works in the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, with Rs 15 crore allocated under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Of the total allocation, works worth Rs 5.83 crore have already been recommended, while Rs 8.86 crore remains available for further development activities. The MP has been prioritising projects based on the immediate needs of people in both urban and rural areas.

The proposed and ongoing works include drinking water supply, drainage, roads, culverts, irrigation facilities, community halls and development of cremation grounds. Several works sanctioned during 2025-26 have already been completed, while others are under progress. For 2026-27, additional works worth around Rs 2.57 crore have been proposed.

Major projects include supply and installation of a 2,300 HP pumpset, along with electrical and mechanical works, for the lift irrigation scheme on the Krishna river at Vedadri in Jaggaiahpet mandal. A culvert and retaining wall will be constructed across Mangalavagu at Raghavapuram in Nandigama mandal.

Community halls have also been proposed in Vijayawada’s 31st Division, Vambay Colony in the 60th Division and Balusupadu village. Pipeline works have been proposed from P&T Colony to Gurunanak Colony and from Autonagar ELSR to Gurunanak Colony.

Kesineni Chinni said he was coordinating with officials to ensure quality standards and effective utilisation of MPLADS funds. He said his priority was equitable development and strengthening basic infrastructure across the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency.