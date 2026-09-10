FLY91 launches Vijayawada–Tirupati flight service

VIJAYAWADA: Air connectivity between Vijayawada and Tirupati received a boost as FLY91 commenced service from Vijayawada International Airport (VGA), Gannavaram, on Thursday.

The service will operate four days a week — Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The aircraft will arrive at Vijayawada at 9.10 am and depart for Tirupati at 9.40 am, offering a convenient option for pilgrims, tourists, business travellers and students.

The inaugural flight was accorded a water-cannon salute at VGA, marking the ceremonial launch of the new route. Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and VGA Airport Director M. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy attended the launch along with airline and airport officials.

As part of the celebrations, the first passenger travelling to Tirupati received a commemorative boarding pass in the presence of their family members and officials.

FLY91 is operating the route with an ATR aircraft, further strengthening regional connectivity from Vijayawada.