Plan to improve Andhra Pradesh air connectivity

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Chambers held an interactive session with a delegation from FLY91, led by Rubaina Shaik, to discuss expanding air connectivity from Vijayawada and other cities in AP.

The delegation, led by President Potluri Bhaskara Rao along with senior office bearers B Rajasekhar and R Subba Rao congratulated FLY91 on the commencement of its proposed services from Thursday.

FLY91 outlined its proposed services connecting routes such as Vijayawada-Tirupati, Rajahmundry-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Tirupati. The initiative is expected to enhance regional connectivity and benefit business travellers, tourists and the public. Demand for direct connectivity from Vijayawada to Kochi, Goa, Coimbatore and Shirdi was highlighted, with a request to explore the feasibility of introducing services on these routes.

With the upcoming new terminal expected by October 2026 and expanded parking capacity, it was proposed to position at least two aircraft for night parking at Vijayawada as a baseline to develop it into a regional hub. The new services mark a significant step in strengthening regional connectivity.

Key factors such as affordable fares, safety, strong connectivity and punctuality were emphasised as essential for sustained growth, along with the importance of maintaining reliable and on-time schedules to build passenger confidence.