RISE brings laurels to NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: The Rural Incubation, Skilling and Entrepreneurship (RISE) initiative being implemented in NTR District has received national-level recognition, bringing laurels to the district.

The initiative was prominently featured in the ‘Skill Manthan’ webinar organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, on Wednesday. The webinar, themed ‘Building Sustainable Livelihoods for Women’, is a national platform to share innovative best practices in skill development, employment and entrepreneurship at the district level.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, along with officials, participated in the webinar via video conference from the Collectorate in Vijayawada. He said it is a matter of great satisfaction and the result of collective efforts of the district administration, Self-Help Group women and partner organizations.

He said the RISE Centre at Guntupalli is empowering rural women with skills and converting their capabilities into sustainable sources, in line with the vision of the CM and Deputy CM and concept of ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of NITI Aayog, SERP and others.