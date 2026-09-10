Vijayawada: Indrakeeladri Hill to get extensive green cover

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathy on Wednesday directed officials to execute comprehensive greenery and landscaping plans across Indrakeeladri Hill to enhance its aesthetic appeal for visiting pilgrims and tourists.

Inspecting the temple premises, the ADC Chief held discussions with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam EO VK Seena Naik regarding ongoing and proposed beautification drives atop the sacred hill.

With the annual Dasara Sharannavaratri festival approaching, Parthasarathy instructed ADC authorities to line the main Ghat Road with vibrant flower-bearing plants to create a pleasant environment for lakhs of devotees expected for Goddess Durga’s darshan.