ADC Chairperson inspects E-13 and E-15 ROB works

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi inspected the ongoing construction works of the E-13 and E-15 Railway Overbridges (ROBs) connecting the capital city of Amaravati with Mangalagiri on Thursday.
Inspecting the E-13 road extension near Don Bosco School in Mangalagiri, the CMD reviewed the progress of the proposed 608-meter ROB.
Naidu, Deputy Chief Engineer (Constructions), Guntur Zone, South Coast Railway, (SCoR) briefed the CMD on machinery mobilisation and structural site preparations, confirming that full-scale construction of the ROB will commence within the next fortnight.
Engineering officials further assured that the main stretch of the E-13 road up to National Highway 16, barring the ROB section, will be completed by December.
The team also examined the progress of the 1,800-meter-long E-15 ROB stretching from the Mangalagiri railway track into Mangalagiri town, where railway officials reported that groundwork has already been initiated and will proceed on a fast-track basis.
Directing the ADC engineering wing and South Coast Railway authorities to maintain close inter-departmental coordination, CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathi emphasised the strict adherence to established deadlines for both ROB structures.
Following the highway inspections, the team visited Neerukonda to inspect infrastructure development across Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Zones 12 and 12A.
ADC Chief Engineers B Narasimha Murthy and Ch Dhanunjaya, alongside Superintending Engineer V Srinivas, accompanied the CMD during the field visit.