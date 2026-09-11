ADC Chairperson inspects E-13 and E-15 ROB works

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi inspected the ongoing construction works of the E-13 and E-15 Railway Overbridges (ROBs) connecting the capital city of Amaravati with Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Inspecting the E-13 road extension near Don Bosco School in Mangalagiri, the CMD reviewed the progress of the proposed 608-meter ROB.

Naidu, Deputy Chief Engineer (Constructions), Guntur Zone, South Coast Railway, (SCoR) briefed the CMD on machinery mobilisation and structural site preparations, confirming that full-scale construction of the ROB will commence within the next fortnight.

Engineering officials further assured that the main stretch of the E-13 road up to National Highway 16, barring the ROB section, will be completed by December.