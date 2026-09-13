Implement idol immersion norms: Andhra Pradesh PCB chief

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman P Krishnaiah on Saturday has directed strict implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board’s Revised Guidelines for Idol Immersion, 2020, ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi festivities.

He said idol immersion in water bodies during Vinayaka Chavithi and Dasara is a traditional practice, but the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols decorated with synthetic colours poses a serious threat to aquatic life. Such colours often contain hazardous heavy metals like lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic, which can disturb the ecological balance of rivers, lakes, ponds, canals and sea waters.

To curb pollution, Krishnaiah emphasised setting up and using artificial immersion ponds instead of directly immersing idols in natural water bodies. He cited the artificial pond established by Tirupati Municipal Corporation as a model initiative and asked other Municipal Corporations and Municipalities to create similar facilities as per local requirements and make them accessible to the public.

He directed local bodies to make all necessary arrangements for immersion and create awareness on eco-friendly practices. District administrations, municipal bodies should work in coordination for implementation of CPCB norms.

“Vinayaka Chavithi is a symbol of our tradition. At the same time, protecting our water resources and environment is our responsibility only. We must combine devotion with environmental protection,” he said.