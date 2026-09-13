Low-pressure system likely to bring heavy rain across North Coastal AP.

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood is likely to move west-northwestwards across Vidarbha during the next 24 hours, APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said on Saturday.

Under its influence, several districts in North Coastal Andhra are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, while South Coastal Andhra may witness moderate rain.

The MD advised people not to stand under trees or near hoardings and urged them to be alert and take precautions. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.

On Sunday, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Manyam, Polavaram, ASR and Eluru districts.

Anakapalle, East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts are likely to receive moderate rain. Rayalaseema is likely to receive light rain at isolated places.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V Anita ordered officials to take measures at the field level to prevent loss of life and property.

In view of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, she appealed to organisers of Ganesh pandals to take necessary precautions considering the rain.