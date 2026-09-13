Take precautions to thwart untoward incidents during Ganesh festival: HM

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita on Saturday directed police officials to remain highly alert and take advance precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming Ganesh festival celebrations across AP.

She held a teleconference with all the district Superintendents of Police (SPs) from the Secretariat and reviewed the law and order situation in various districts.

Anita instructed the SPs to create widespread awareness among Ganesh festival committees and the public about the single-window system being implemented by the government for obtaining permissions to organise the festivities. She asked officials to inform people in advance about the rules and regulations to be followed while setting up Ganesh pandals and conducting immersion processions.

The minister stressed the need for preventive measures to ensure that the celebrations pass off peacefully without any untoward incidents. She directed police officials to make necessary security arrangements to prevent any disruption to law and order and pay special attention to sensitive areas.

Anita also discussed with the SPs the issues taken up during a law and order review meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. She asked police officials to ensure effective implementation of the decisions taken at the meeting.

She directed the SPs to monitor developments in their respective districts and take timely preventive action to ensure peaceful conduct of the Ganesh festival.