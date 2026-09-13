Vijayawada

Vijayawada reels under heavy rain

An RTC bus was stranded in a flooded subway near PNBS bus stand, while passengers were rescued on a tricycle and taken safely to the footpath.
Tricycles deployed to enable passengers to alight from an RTC bus, which got stuck in water after a downpour near PNBS in Vijayawada
Tricycles deployed to enable passengers to alight from an RTC bus, which got stuck in water after a downpour near PNBS in VijayawadaPhoto | Prasant Madugula
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada witnessed severe waterlogging on Saturday morning after a heavy downpour lashed the city, leaving several key stretches knee-deep in water and throwing normal life out of gear.

The area near the PNBS bus stand was among the worst affected. An RTC bus got stuck in the deluge in the subway, and passengers were ferried out on a tricycle, which helped them reach the footpath safely.

“Every time it rains, we go through the same ordeal. Water enters our streets, vehicles get stuck, and we struggle to even step out of our homes. The water is cleared eventually, but that is a temporary fix. What we need is a permanent solution, proper drainage systems that can actually handle heavy rainfall, not just band-aid measures every monsoon,” said Nagu, a resident of the area.

Residents believe that without a long-term infrastructural fix, such as upgraded stormwater drains and desilted canals, the city will continue to face the disruptions each rainy season, affecting daily life.

Vijayawada

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