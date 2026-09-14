Celebrate Ganesh fest with eco-sensitivity: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra on Sunday extended Vinayaka Chavithi greetings and urged citizens to celebrate the festival with devotion and environmental responsibility.

He appealed to the public to worship clay Ganesha idols and avoid disposing of flowers, puja materials, and ritual waste in canals or open places.

Instead, he asked devotees to hand over the waste to municipal sanitation staff deployed for the festival.

The collected flower waste will be recycled into eco-friendly products such as agarbattis and dhoop sticks. The civic body has arranged for the collection and processing of puja waste as part of its green initiatives.

Dhyanachandra urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and ensure the celebrations do not harm the environment, while celebrating the Vinayaka Chavithi with joy and enthusiasm.