Doorstep delivery of festive food gains popularity in AP

VIJAYAWADA: As Vinayaka Chavithi approaches on Monday, a new trend is gaining ground in urban areas, with traditional festive food increasingly available through pre-packed orders and doorstep delivery for devotees and families attending celebrations at homes and pandals.

Several home-food providers are promoting special packages featuring pulihora, sweet preparations, garelu, undrallu and other festive items. Some are designed to serve families, while larger orders are offered for gatherings and pandals.

Packages priced at around Rs 999 are being promoted through social media and messaging platforms, with doorstep delivery adding to their appeal. Catering services are also accepting bulk orders for community celebrations.

The trend extends to puja essentials, with local vendors and online platforms offering festive kits containing turmeric, kumkum, flowers, coconuts, and other items required for the rituals.

Priests and traditionalists, however, caution that convenience should not distance families from the rituals associated with the festival.

Vedic Pandit Mangalampalli Sai Kumar Sharma (Babi Sharma) of Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, said devotees should personally participate in the puja and prepare traditional items at home wherever possible. “The festival is centred on devotion, cleanliness and family participation. While food can be arranged for devotees attending celebrations and pandals, families should retain their personal involvement in the puja and traditional preparations,” he said.

The growing popularity of ready-made food reflects time constraints faced by working families. Priests suggest striking a balance between convenience and tradition by ensuring personal participation remains at the heart of the festival.