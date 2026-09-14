Ganga clay idols a big draw in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Every Ganesh Chavithi, Vijayawada’s markets turn into a small economy of mud, paint and craftsmanship, but the clay at the heart of it often travels farther than idols themselves.

Venkata Sandhya, an idol-maker in Vijayawada, said she sources her clay from Velagaleru, a village on the city’s outskirts that has supplied artisans for years. “This is the matti I’ve used, it’s what I trust and like,” she said. Sivakumari, another artisan, brings hers from Kotturu, Tadepalli, near Ampapuram.

Artisans say local clay tends to be coarser, does not take a smooth finish and becomes harder to manage once idols grow taller and more ornate — the kind of figures that dominate pandal displays.

Raghavaiah, who has sculpted Ganesh idols for more than two decades, sources his clay from near the Polavaram canal, a supply he trusts for its reliability and ease of use. His idols keep to simpler, traditional forms rather than heavy detailing. “This matti has never failed me, I don’t need anything more than that,” he said.

Increasingly, however, the bigger, more elaborate idols in demand today are made from clay that has travelled far beyond Andhra. Several artisans and sellers in the city said they bring in Ganga clay from Kolkata, fine river silt drawn from the Hooghly, the same material used for Durga Puja idols in Bengal for centuries.