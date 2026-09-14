Queue-line works for Dasara festival begin at Indrakeeladri in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Preparatory works for queue lines at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) on Indrakeeladri began with traditional rituals on Sunday ahead of the annual Dasara festivities.

As per custom, the works were formally launched after Vighneswara Puja at the Vinayaka temple near Canal Road, where queue lines begin during Dasara. The rituals were conducted at 7.30 am at an auspicious time fixed by the temple’s Vedic committee.

Temple Sthanacharya Vishnubhatla Sivaprasad Sharma led priests in performing Ganapathi Puja and other Vedic rituals near the ghat road entrance. Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik offered prayers and formally launched the construction by breaking a coconut, seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for smooth conduct of the festivities.

Seena Naik directed engineering officials to complete arrangements within the stipulated time and maintain quality standards.

He emphasised queue lines, barricades, temporary shelters and drinking water facilities to ensure lakhs of devotees face no inconvenience.

The EO said officials had been instructed to follow Endowments Department directions and finish works well ahead of the celebrations.