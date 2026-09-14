Vijayawada to host grand Dasara Celebrations from October 11 to 20

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Devi Sharan Navaratri Mahotsava Committee, Vijayawada, will organise Dasara celebrations from October 11 to 20 at the Siddhartha Hotel Management College grounds.

The festivities, held under the auspices of the Vishwamata Foundation, will feature several spiritual programmes, including Shata Chandi Homam and Rudrabhishekam.

The Dasara invitation was released on Sunday. Committee Chairman CA Sunkara Akkayya Naidu said Vijayawada had a distinct identity across the country for its Dasara celebrations. The committee was organising spiritual programmes to further enhance the city’s prominence, he said.

He added that Shata Chandi Homam, Shanti Kalyanam, Kumkumarchana, mass recitation of Lalitha Sahasranamam and Dashavidha Harathis would be conducted during the celebrations. He appealed to devotees to participate and seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Committee general secretary V Krishna Prasanna said the programmes would add spiritual splendour to Vijayawada. Arrangements had been made to enable common devotees to take part in rituals.