Minister Gottipati accuses previous YSRCP government of neglecting rural healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar accused the previous YSRCP government of completely neglecting rural healthcare and confining hospital projects to foundation plaques without allocating funds.

Speaking after inaugurating a Primary Health Centre (PHC) built at a cost of Rs 1.77 crore in Prasangulapadu village of Korisapadu mandal, Prakasam district on Tuesday, Gottipati stated that the alliance government is giving top priority to strengthening medical infrastructure across rural areas.

The Minister announced that six major hospitals, costing between Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 2 crore each, alongside 30 Health Sub-Centres, are currently under construction across the Addanki constituency.

In addition to launching new projects with full support from Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, the government is actively completing hospital buildings left unfinished by the previous regime.

During his visit to Prasangulapadu, Gottipati felicitated land donors who contributed property for the PHC, participated in a mass Seemantham program, and assured staff that a wall would be constructed around the facility shortly.

Later at the Prasangulapadu SC Colony, the Minister inaugurated developmental works worth over Rs 1.13 crore. These included a Rs 30-lakh CSR-funded community hall, internal CC roads and side drains constructed at Rs 50 lakh, and household tap connections executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Rs 33.70 lakh.

He conducted a public grievance programme, directing local officials to address public issues without delay.