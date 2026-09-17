Andhra DGP flags off 26 mobile forensic vehicles at Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 26 district mobile forensic vehicles (MFVs) at the sixth APSP Battalion Grounds in Mangalagiri, marking a major step towards strengthening scientific investigation and forensic evidence collection across the state.

The vehicles are intended to provide faster forensic assistance at crime scenes and support investigating officers in collecting, preserving and documenting scientific evidence. The initiative is part of a three-tier, 24x7 forensic evidence collection system introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL).

The first tier comprises 107 existing Crime Spot Vehicles at the SDPO level for offences punishable with less than seven years. The newly launched 26 MFVs will constitute the second tier, providing district-level assistance in cases involving offences punishable with seven years or more. The third tier consists of specialised FSL expert teams for sensitive cases.

These advanced vehicles are equipped with blood detection, gunshot residue, NDPS, arson investigation and fingerprint kits, besides advanced forensic light sources and equipment.

“APFSL, supported by seven Regional Forensic Science Laboratories, recorded a 92.5 per cent disposal rate in 2025, examining 23,682 of 25,602 cases received. Timely forensic aid was essential for reliable evidence collection and strengthening the criminal justice system,” said the DGP.